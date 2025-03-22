Wharton State Forest wildfire prompts campground evacuations

article

The Brief The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is tackling a major wildfire in Wharton State Forest. The fire has spread between Camden and Burlington counties, prompting evacuations.



Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire in Wharton State Forest this weekend.

The fire has spread to at least 1,000 acres.

What we know:

On Saturday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service began tackling a large wildfire in Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township, Camden County, in the area of Raritan Avenue and Old Atsion Road.

The wildfire crossed the Mullica River and began burning in Shamong Twp., Burlington County Saturday night.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, the fire has spanned 1,000 acres and is 20 percent contained.

Evacuations

Though officials say the fire appears to be moving away from homes, at least 18 structures are in proximity to the fire.

Goshen Pond Campground and Atsion Family Campground were both evacuated.

Road Closures

The following roads were closed due to the wildfire: Raritan Ave, Old Atsion Road, 5 Mile Crossing and Goshen Pond.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials have not released information regarding any injuries.

What's next:

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will provide another update Sunday morning.