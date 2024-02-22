What is norovirus? Inside the stomach bug spreading across the Northeast

The stomach bug is going around and according to the CDC, there are more positive cases in the Northeastern U.S.

CDC Surveillance data indicates the three-week rolling average of positive norovirus tests in the Northeastern U.S. is 13.4 percent. It’s currently the highest average in the country, which is additionally divided into the South, Midwest and West.

FOX 29’s Dr. Mike Cirigliano of the Perelman School of Medicine at UPenn said upticks in norovirus cases usually happen between November and April.

"What happens is it causes inflammation of the stomach lining and the intestines and that’s where you get the nausea, you get the vomiting and you get the diarrhea and it can really make you feel like you know what," said Dr. Cirigliano. "Make sure you wash your hands before eating and before preparing food."

Dodi Iannaco is the Lead Nurse Practitioner at Virtua Urgent Care and said they are seeing more cases of the stomach virus, primarily in children.

"Essentially, the best thing they can do if they’re going to treat it at home is drink lots of fluids," said Iannaco. "That could be water, that could be Gatorade, that could be Pedialyte and keep an eye on their symptoms and try to stay hydrated. Handwashing before and after using the bathroom. Really washing fruits and vegetables. Making sure things you’re cooking, especially seafood, is well cooked before you eat it."

Both Dr. Cirigliano and Iannaco said symptoms usually resolve within a few days.

They both recommend visiting the emergency room if fluids are not staying down, a scenario that is more likely in younger children and seniors.