What's that smoky smell? N.J. Forest Service conducting prescribed burns

Did you smell that smoky smell this afternoon? You are not alone.

As it turns out, the New Jersey Forest Fire service conducted several prescribed burns in various areas in South Jersey. And, that is what you smelled.

Easterly winds from the Atlantic have blown the smoke towards Philadelphia as burns took place in Bass River Township, Pemberton Township and Tabernacle Township, all in Burlington County, as well as locations in Ocean County.

Winds then shifted to the southeast, where additional burns were happening in Dennis Township, in Cape May County.

Sun amidst smoky sky in the late afternoon in Philadelphia. (MDuncan)

The service actively does the prescribed burns for safety purposes. The burns eliminate fuel sources which could lead to forest fires.

Keep track of the forest service and any additional burns on their website.