Here’s when to expect 2024 Election results in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

The Brief Officials say not to expect results right away in Pennsylvania. Mail-in ballot rules in the battleground state could delay the vote count in the Keystone State. FOX 29 lays out when to expect results in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.



Voters across the country will be anxiously awaiting the results of the 2024 Election on Tuesday. However, one pivotal state in our area could cause some delay in electing our next president.

Officials say not to expect immediate results in Pennsylvania , one of seven key swing states that remain a crucial win for both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump .

Is the expectation the same in New Jersey and Delaware? Here’s when voters can expect election results in each state:

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots cannot be processed until 7 a.m. on Election Day, leading to expected delays in results. A new bill allowing pre-Election Day processing remains stalled in the state legislature.

This election, nearly 2.2 million ballot applications have been submitted with more than 1.5 million ballots returned just days before Election Day.

Without early processing, mail-in ballots may take days to count, especially in a close race.

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State has indicated that voters shouldn’t expect a clear winner on election night.

New Jersey

Early in-person votes and mail ballots accounted for 30 percent of the vote in 2022 with about 32 percent of total votes cast reported by midnight on Election Day.

Votes uncounted on election night can average 5 to 6 percent , according to the Associated Press.

Delaware

Delaware has a small voting population and counts very quickly, according to the Associated Press.