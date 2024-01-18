When was the last time Philly got 6 inches of snow in one day?

As one Philadelphia snow streak ends, another is being threatened.

The National Weather Service says it's been over 1,100 days since Philadelphia saw at least six inches of snow in a single day.

The weather service made note of the streak as forecasters are calling for between 4-8 inches of snow in Philadelphia on Friday.

They added that Philadelphia got 7.5 inches in January 2022 - over 700 days ago – but that storm spanned two days.

Forecasters expect Friday's storm to start in earnest during the morning commute and wrap up around sundown.

The new snow will blanket what's left of the icy snow leftover from Philadelphia's first measurable snowfall in nearly two years.