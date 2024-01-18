Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia Snow Forecast: How much snow will fall Friday?

By FOX 29 Staff
Snow is on the way, but how much will actually fall where you live? FOX 29's Sue Serio breaks down the snow forecast for the Delaware Valley.

PHILADELPHIA - Another round of snow is headed towards the Delaware Valley - the second winter storm to hit the region this week!

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking the all-day snowfall, which is set to arrive early Friday morning:

  • Expect patches of snow by 7 a.m.
  • Most of the snow will fall around lunchtime
  • Storm tapers off by 7 p.m.

Snow will fall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, but accumulations aren't expected to reach higher than 4 inches.

Most of the Delaware Valley should see about 2–4 inches, which is about the same as Monday night's storm.

However, an isolated area of South Jersey has the potential for a slightly larger snowfall, while the coast will get just a coating.

The Delaware Valley is bracing for its second snowfall in just one week.

A winter weather advisory has already been issued for most of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday's snowfall is expected to bring wetter, heavier snowflakes - unlike earlier this week!

However, slippery roads and hazardous driving conditions will make for tricky travel on Friday, and into the weekend.