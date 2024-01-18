Philadelphia Snow Forecast: How much snow will fall Friday?

Another round of snow is headed towards the Delaware Valley - the second winter storm to hit the region this week!

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking the all-day snowfall, which is set to arrive early Friday morning:

Expect patches of snow by 7 a.m.

Most of the snow will fall around lunchtime

Storm tapers off by 7 p.m.

Snow will fall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, but accumulations aren't expected to reach higher than 4 inches.

Most of the Delaware Valley should see about 2–4 inches, which is about the same as Monday night's storm.

However, an isolated area of South Jersey has the potential for a slightly larger snowfall, while the coast will get just a coating.

A winter weather advisory has already been issued for most of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday's snowfall is expected to bring wetter, heavier snowflakes - unlike earlier this week!

However, slippery roads and hazardous driving conditions will make for tricky travel on Friday, and into the weekend.