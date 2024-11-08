Here’s where you can stream your favorite Christmas movies
As the holiday season swings into full gear, many Americans are eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite holiday and Christmas movies. From heartwarming classics like "It’s a Wonderful Life" to the whimsical charm of "Elf," watching these films has become a holiday tradition for many families.
But with the explosion of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Tubi, finding where your favorite holiday films are available can sometimes feel like hunting for a needle in a haystack.
Whether you're in the mood for a nostalgic family favorite or a new holiday release, here’s a look at where you can find many holiday films, saving you the hassle of scrolling endlessly through menus.
Netflix Christmas movies
A Bad Mom’s Christmas
A Boy Called Christmas
A California Christmas
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Prince | The Royal Baby
A Christmas Price: The Royal Wedding
An’s Elf’s Story
Christmas Inheritance
Christmas with a View
Falling for Christmas
Holidate
Holiday in the Wild
Klaus
Love Hard
The Christmas Chronicles
The Holiday Calendar
The Princess Switch
White Christmas
Prime Video Christmas movies
12 Dates of Christmas
A Christmas Story
Almost Christmas
Cinderella Christmas
Dr. Suess’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas
A Prince for Christmas
Christmas Crush
Christmas in Evergreen
Christmas in Mississippi
Christmas in the Heartland
Christmas in the Smokies
Christmas Lodge
Christmas on Holly Lane
Christmas on the Bayou
Christmas with the Kranks
Die Hard
Furry Little Christmas
Holiday Inn
It’s a Wonderful Life
Jingle All the Way
Love Actually
Surviving Christmas
The Holiday
The Grinch
The Family Stone
White Christmas
Hulu Christmas movies
A Christmas Carol
A Cinderella Christmas
A Country Christmas Story
All I want for Christmas
Christmas with the Kranks
Four Christmases
Die Hard
Elf
Fred Clause (Nov. 27)
Home Alone 3
Jack Frost (Nov. 27)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Polar Express (Nov. 23)
Santa Games
A Merry Christmas Wish
Disney+ Christmas movies
A Christmas Carol
Beauty and the Beast | The Enchanted Christmas
Christmas with the Kranks
Home Alone
Home Alone 2
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4
Ice Age | A Mammoth Christmas
Jingle All the Way
Mickey (various shows)
Miracle on 34th Street
Noelle
Prep & Landing | Naughty vs. Nice
The Santa Clause
Santa Clause 2
Santa Clause 3
The Family Stone
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Search for Santa Paws
Apple TV+ Christmas movies
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues
Spirited
Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache
The Snoopy Show – Happiness is Holiday Traditions
Other Peanuts Specials
Max
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Story
Four Christmases
Elf
Last Christmas
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
*Max said it will release more Christmas and holiday titles next week
Tubi Christmas movies
12 Disasters of Christmas
A Christmas Carol
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (Dec. 1)
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
Arthur Christmas (Dec. 1)
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Coins for Christmas
Dear Santa
Deck the Halls
Die Hard (Dec. 1)
Family Ornaments
Hot Girl Winter
Jingle Bells
Merry Liddle Christmas
Mistletoe Time Machine
Most Wanted Santa
Santa Inc.
The Cat in the Hat Knows a lot About Christmas!
The Nutcracker
The Perfect Holiday
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (Dec. 1)