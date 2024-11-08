Here’s where you can stream your favorite Christmas movies

The Brief With the explosion of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Tubi, finding where your favorite holiday films are streaming can sometimes feel like a daunting task. Disney+ will carry many beloved classics from "Home Alone" and "The Santa Clause," while Netflix will carry fun films like "A Bad Mom’s Christmas" and "Holidate."



As the holiday season swings into full gear, many Americans are eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite holiday and Christmas movies. From heartwarming classics like "It’s a Wonderful Life" to the whimsical charm of "Elf," watching these films has become a holiday tradition for many families.

But with the explosion of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Tubi, finding where your favorite holiday films are available can sometimes feel like hunting for a needle in a haystack.

Whether you're in the mood for a nostalgic family favorite or a new holiday release, here’s a look at where you can find many holiday films, saving you the hassle of scrolling endlessly through menus.

Netflix Christmas movies

A Bad Mom’s Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas

A California Christmas

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince | The Royal Baby

A Christmas Price: The Royal Wedding

An’s Elf’s Story

Christmas Inheritance

Christmas with a View

Falling for Christmas

Holidate

Holiday in the Wild

Klaus

Love Hard

The Christmas Chronicles

The Holiday Calendar

The Princess Switch

White Christmas

Prime Video Christmas movies

12 Dates of Christmas

A Christmas Story

Almost Christmas

Cinderella Christmas

Dr. Suess’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas

A Prince for Christmas

Christmas Crush

Christmas in Evergreen

Christmas in Mississippi

Christmas in the Heartland

Christmas in the Smokies

Christmas Lodge

Christmas on Holly Lane

Christmas on the Bayou

Christmas with the Kranks

Die Hard

Furry Little Christmas

Holiday Inn

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

Love Actually

Surviving Christmas

The Holiday

The Grinch

The Family Stone

White Christmas

Hulu Christmas movies

A Christmas Carol

A Cinderella Christmas

A Country Christmas Story

All I want for Christmas

Christmas with the Kranks

Four Christmases

Die Hard

Elf

Fred Clause (Nov. 27)

Home Alone 3

Jack Frost (Nov. 27)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Polar Express (Nov. 23)

Santa Games

A Merry Christmas Wish

Disney+ Christmas movies

A Christmas Carol

Beauty and the Beast | The Enchanted Christmas

Christmas with the Kranks

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4

Ice Age | A Mammoth Christmas

Jingle All the Way

Mickey (various shows)

Miracle on 34th Street

Noelle

Prep & Landing | Naughty vs. Nice

The Santa Clause

Santa Clause 2

Santa Clause 3

The Family Stone

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Search for Santa Paws

Apple TV+ Christmas movies

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues

Spirited

Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache

The Snoopy Show – Happiness is Holiday Traditions

Other Peanuts Specials

Max

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Story

Four Christmases

Elf

Last Christmas

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

*Max said it will release more Christmas and holiday titles next week

Tubi Christmas movies

12 Disasters of Christmas

A Christmas Carol

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (Dec. 1)

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Arthur Christmas (Dec. 1)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Coins for Christmas

Dear Santa

Deck the Halls

Die Hard (Dec. 1)

Family Ornaments

Hot Girl Winter

Jingle Bells

Merry Liddle Christmas

Mistletoe Time Machine

Most Wanted Santa

Santa Inc.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a lot About Christmas!

The Nutcracker

The Perfect Holiday

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (Dec. 1)