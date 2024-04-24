Wildfire at Wharton State Forest shuts down road in South Jersey counties

article

Forest fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire at Wharton State Forest in South Jersey Wednesday morning.

The County Line Wildfire is burning near Waterford Township in Camden County and Shamong Township in Burlington County.

Officials say it is currently covering around 100 acres, and is not contained at this time.

Jackson Road has been shut down from Tremont Avenue to Atsion Road as crews assess the situation.

SKYFOX was live over the fire as plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the forest.