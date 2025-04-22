Wildfire in Ocean County: At least 3,000 residents evacuated, multiple roads closed

The Brief A wildfire began burning in Barnegat Township, Ocean County Tuesday. Crews are working to contain the fire and determine its cause. Mandatory evacuations are underway in the area.



The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is tackling a wildfire in Barnegat Twp. Tuesday.

Officials have announced mandatory evacuations.

What we know:

At around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday reports came in of a major brush fire in Barnegat Township.

SKYFOX captured the wildfire in Ocean County at around 4 p.m.

Approximately one hour later, the NJ Forest Service responded to a wildfire in the area of Jones Road in the Greenwood Forest WMA.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, the wildfire spans at least 3,200 acres and is five percent contained. It has threatened 1,300 structures and has caused at least 3,000 area residents to evacuate.

NJ Forest Fire Service crews dropped at least 300 gallons of water and have started the process of constructing new containment lines and reinforcing existing ones.

A backfiring operation is also underway to burn fuel in advance of the main body of fire.

SKYFOX captured the wildfire in Ocean County at around 8 p.m.

Road closures

The roads impacted include:

Garden State Parkway is closed between Barnegat Road and Lacey Road.

Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway

Bryant Road is closed between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539.

Jones Road is closed between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road.

There are closures on Rt. 9 and secondary and tertiary roadways.

All southbound traffic on the Garden State Parkway is being diverted at Exit 80 and all northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 63.

Evacuations

Those near the Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway in Ocean Twp. have started mandatory evacuations.

Mandatory evacuations are also underway in the area of Route 9 in Lacey Twp.

Southern Regional High School is open to evacuees with pets.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What's next:

Another update on the status of the wildfire will be released at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The NJ Forest Fire Service is expected to announce more details on the wildfire during a press conference Wednesday morning.