Wildwood mayor appeals to governor to allow indoor dining
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron is appealing to Governor Phil Murphy to reconsider resuming indoor dining as originally planned for July 2.
"In addition to the health concerns, we have the economic concerns as well and economic stress can lead to health stress as well," he told FOX 29.
Mayor Byron made the tough call to cancel Wildwood’s Fourth of July fireworks display citing social distancing concerns.
"He did not mandate to stop fireworks but we just felt that we’re not giving him a reason to look at Wildwood in a negative way," Mayor Byron said.
The news is upsetting to some. The Baron family is now heading back to Boston on Friday without fear of missing out.
"There will be next year's fireworks. We’ll go home and draw fireworks in chalk on driveway," Sam Baron said.
Before the Baron family heads home, they can take advantage of Thursday's reopening of Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks with restrictions.
