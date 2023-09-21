Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron resigns amid fraud indictment in state benefits program

article

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron announced his resignation Thursday, more than a month after being accused of fraud in a state health program.

"It is with deep sadness - yet great hope - for the continued prosperity of Wildwood, that I resign as Mayor of the City of Wildwood, NJ. I have held the honor and pleasure of serving my community as Commissioner for the past 12 years," Byron said in a statement released Thursday morning.

No reason was provided for the mayor's sudden resignation, however, officials did say his duties will be assumed by Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons.

Last month, a state grand jury indicted Byron, a former mayor and a city commissioner in connection to "allegedly fraudulent participation" in the State Health Benefits Program.

The 12-count indictment against Mayor Pete Byron, former Mayor Ernest Troiano Jr. and City Commissioner Steve Mikulski reinstated charges of misconduct, theft by lawful taking, tampering with public records and falsifying or tampering with records.

As a result of the falsified records, Wildwood and the program paid over $608,900 in premiums and claims for Byron from July 2011 through October 2021, officials say.