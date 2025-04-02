Wildwood says teen curfew will be 'strictly enforced' this summer: 'We’re not playing games'

article

The Brief A 10 p.m. curfew will be "strictly enforced" in Wildwood this summer. There will also be an expanded police presence on and around the boardwalk. The no-nonsense rules come after the boardwalk was shutdown last year by an unruly group of teens.



Officials in Wildwood are "not playing games" about safety on the boardwalk this summer after a pack of unruly teens caused a State of Emergency last year.

The popular Jersey Shore destination will "strictly enforce" a 10 p.m. curfew for unsupervised kids under 18, a rule they first began enforcing last summer.

Along with the curfew, which runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., officials say there will be a larger police presence and protective bollards along the boardwalk.

"We’re not playing games when it comes to the safety of our boardwalk and the families who come here to enjoy themselves," Mayor Ernie Troiano said.

What we know:

The stern warning comes over a month before Memorial Day, a holiday many beachgoers consider the unofficial start of summer.

"Our boardwalk is family-friendly destination, and we are committed to maintaining that environment," Wildwood Police Chief Joseph Murphy said.

Last summer, Wildwood banned backpacks on the boardwalk after 8 p.m. as a way to prevent pop-up parties and underage drinking and drug use.

Alcohol was further prohibited on the beach and boardwalk, except for permitted events and in designated areas.

"This isn’t a suggestion, it's the law," Mayor Troiano said. "You break the rules, you deal with the consequences, plain and simple."

The backstory:

Wildwood's tough talk on public safety comes ahead of Memorial Day, which last year was marred by groups of unruly teens that caused havoc on the boardwalk.

A State of Emergency was issued, and the boardwalk was shutdown for several hours, as police were overwhelmed by an "irrepressible" number of calls involving an "extremely large number of young adults and juveniles."

"Wildwood will not tolerate unruly, undisciplined, unparented children nor will we stand by while the laws of the state tie the hands of the police," Mayor Troiano said.