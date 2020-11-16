Will supplies fly off the shelves as coronavirus cases spike

Remember the spring when COVID-19 numbers went through the roof prompting a shutdown? Everyone rushed to the store and paper products were hard to come by.

We took a break from that and thought we were out of the woods. But as Thanksgiving approaches, it's never felt more like Spring 2020.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn went to the Springfield Walmart where things are jumping off the shelves again and spoke with shoppers in the video above.

