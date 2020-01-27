Expand / Collapse search

William Penn Charter School exchange student tests negative for coronavirus

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
A microscopic view of the coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. ( Photo by CDC/Getty Images )

PHILADELPHIA - A William Penn Charter School exchange student has tested negative for the coronavirus from China, school officials announced Tuesday.

The East Falls school is currently hosting a group of 18 exchange students and three chaperons from China. The group arrived on campus last Tuesday.

One of the exchange students felt unwell at the end of last week, according to the school. Following federal and state protocols, the student was put in isolation while test results were pending.

Penn Charter announced Monday that it plans to end its two-week China exchange program because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“We regret that this program has been complicated, and now terminated, because of events that were beyond the control of the people who were excited for all the learning that this cultural exchange had promised,” Head of School Darryl J. Ford wrote in an email to Penn Charter parents.

The coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan City, China.

