Wilmington man, 19, charged with 25 felonies for possessing child sexual abuse material

The Brief A 19-year-old Wilmington man faces 25 felony charges for possessing child sexual abuse material. Police say Logan Albright was already in custody when he was arraigned Tuesday, March 31. Albright remains held on $500,000 cash bail.



A 19-year-old man from Wilmington is facing 25 felony charges for possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the New Castle County Division of Police.

What we know:

Detectives say they began investigating Logan Albright in February after receiving information that he had child sexual abuse material on his cell phone.

Police say they obtained a search warrant and found 25 images and videos, some dating back to 2023, on Albright’s phone.

Detectives determined Albright used online communication apps to access servers containing child sexual abuse material.

Albright was already in custody at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution when he was arraigned on Tuesday, March 31, police said.

Albright remains in custody after failing to post $500,000 cash bail.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how they first received the tip about Albright or if others may be involved.