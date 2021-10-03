Wilmington man found shot to death in roadway; investigation underway

article

Delaware State Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death in a roadway Saturday night.

The incident happened at approximately 10:09 p.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Governor Printz Boulevard for a reported shooting.

When troopers arrived, they found a 63-year-old Wilmington man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the road. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An identification is pending notification of next of kin at this time.

An initial investigation revealed the victim parked his vehicle in the median strip of the Boulevard and entered a nearby liquor store to make a purchase. When he returned to his car and sat in the driver seat, an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the victim before fleeing on foot.

At this time, there is no information about the suspect.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Mark Csapo by calling 302-741-2729.

