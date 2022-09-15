Wilmington man sought for alleged home improvement fraud; additional victims urged to come forward

A 59-year-old Delaware man is wanted for allegedly committing home improvement fraud.

New Castle County Police are searching for Perren Davis, of Wilmington, on a warrant of felony home improvement fraud.

New Castle County officials say the warrant is for a situation in Wilmington.

Officials believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward, in Delaware and possibly in Pennsylvania.

Davis is described as 5’9" and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts or any victims are urged to contact Master Corporal Nicholas Heitzmann at Nicholas.heitzmann@newcastlede.gov or by calling New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.