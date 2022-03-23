Wilmington police investigating fatal shooting, authorities say

article

An investigation is underway in Wilmington after a man died from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Police say the incident happened on Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. on the 300 block of South Health Street.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man who was shot was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Conkey at 302-576-3660.

