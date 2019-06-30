Wilmington pool revises regulations to accommodate religious clothing
WILMINGTON, Del. - A group of Muslim students returned to a public pool this week in Wilmington, Delaware.
The action is significant, because a year ago those students were asked to leave because of the cotton clothes they were wearing at the time were against the rules.
The city has settled a lawsuit with the school and families for $50,000.
The city of Wilmington didn't admit any wrongdoing but agreed to revise regulations to accommodate clothing worn for religious reasons.