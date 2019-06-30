Expand / Collapse search

Wilmington pool revises regulations to accommodate religious clothing

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Wilmington pool revises regulations to accommodate religious clothing

The revision is significant, because one year ago Muslim students were asked to leave because of the cotton clothes they were wearing at the time were against the rules.

WILMINGTON, Del. - A group of Muslim students returned to a public pool this week in Wilmington, Delaware.

The action is significant, because a year ago those students were asked to leave because of the cotton clothes they were wearing at the time were against the rules.

The city has settled a lawsuit with the school and families for $50,000.

The city of Wilmington didn't admit any wrongdoing but agreed to revise regulations to accommodate clothing worn for religious reasons.