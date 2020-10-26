60K evacuated as massive wind-driven Silverado Fire rages in Orange County

An estimated 60,000 people in the Orchard Hills community have been ordered to evacuate due to the wind-driven Silverado Fire that sparked in Orange County's Santiago Canyon after it jumped the 241 Freeway on Monday morning, fire officials said.

The blaze was initially reported at 10 acres at 6:47 a.m. and 30 minutes later, the fire had grown to 50 acres. The fire was expected to continue growing rapidly due to a Santa Ana wind event.

On Monday, winds were reported at 50-60 mph in the extremely dry area.

Currently, the massive blaze is at 2,000 acres with no containment.

The area continued to get slammed with strong winds. Just after 9:30 a.m., the flames jumped the 241 Freeway, which caused tens of thousands of residents to be evacuated, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Evacuations

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for residents in the Orchard Hills community on Irvine Boulevard from Jamboree Road to Bake Parkway.

Residents told FOX 11’s Sandra Endo they returned to their homes from work to gather their belongings.

The City of Irvine has provided a map for the evacuation zone.

Irvine Evacuation Zone (City of Irvine)

Anyone in the fire zone who needs assistance evacuating can call 949-529-4774.

In addition, Northwood High School along with the following elementary schools are under mandatory evacuation orders:

• Canyon View

• Santiago Hills

• Portola Springs

• Eastwood

• Stonegate

• Loma Ridge

The Irvine Unified School District said students are safe parents have been notified.

Evacuations Centers

According to the city of Irvine, care and shelter facilities are available at the following locations:

• University Community Center: 1 Beech Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612

• Quail Hill Community Center: 39 Shady Canyon Dr, Irvine, CA 92603

• Rancho Senior Center: 3 Ethel Coplen Way, Irvine, CA 92612

Update: By 11:20 a.m., officials reported the centers listed above were full. However, space remains available at the following:

• Las Lomas Community Center: 10 Federation Way, Irvine, CA 92603

• Harvard Community Center: 14701 Harvard Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606

Officials said they were working to open more evacuation centers as needed, Irvine Mayor Christina L. Shea said.

Road closures

The following road closures are in effect:

• Portolla from 241 to Jamboree

• 241 from the 133 to Santiago

• Santiago Canyon Rd from Cooks to the 241

Irvine Boulevard is also closed between Jamboree Road and Bake Parkway.

While on his way to the area, FOX 11's Phil Shuman reported there was a heavy backup on the southbound 5 Freeway in Tustin.

FOX 11's Sandra Endo was getting battered by the ferocious winds and was asked to leave the area by fire officials. She has since moved to a safer location.

RELATED: Southland braces for fire weather; Red flag warning in effect for LA County

As the blaze grew, firefighters used air and ground assault. However, air assault was later halted due to high winds speed.

Crews were “aggressively attacking the fire with units en route,” the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The howling winds continued to knock the flames across the hillside in the rugged terrain in the remote area.

As expected, the fire was causing poor air quality in surrounding communities.

Crews with Cal Fire and the Anaheim Fire Department were sent to assist.

This is a breaking news story and FOX 11 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.