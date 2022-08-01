Winner! $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The Mega Millions jackpot wasn't a complete bust for at least one lucky winner in Montgomery County!
A winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at a 7-Eleven on the 200 block of West Germantown Pike in Norristown.
The ticket matched all five white balls, but no the yellow Mega Ball for the July 29 drawing.
Winning number: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14
The 7-Eleven location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.