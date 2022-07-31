Expand / Collapse search

Video: Man helps shark caught on the beach in Sea Isle City get back to the ocean

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:44PM
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - A normal day at the beach quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of beach goers this weekend.

Video from Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna appears to show a shark caught on the beach near 82nd Street in Sea Isle City on Saturday.

The video begins with a man posing with the shark, grabbing its snout to keep its mouth open.

Moments later, he drags the shark back the water by its tail fine before letting it free.

The crowd erupts into applause as the shark swims away - a moment they will never forget!