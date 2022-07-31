Video: Man helps shark caught on the beach in Sea Isle City get back to the ocean

A normal day at the beach quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of beach goers this weekend.

Video from Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna appears to show a shark caught on the beach near 82nd Street in Sea Isle City on Saturday.

The video begins with a man posing with the shark, grabbing its snout to keep its mouth open.

MORE HEADLINES:

Moments later, he drags the shark back the water by its tail fine before letting it free.

The crowd erupts into applause as the shark swims away - a moment they will never forget!