Winning lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold at Live! Casino Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Someone just hit the jackpot at a Philadelphia casino, and it wasn't on the slot machines!
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash worth $1,077,663 was sold at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Packer Avenue.
Perhaps this win will make up for a night of losses at the casino, or better yet, add to a night of wins!
The ticket matched all five balls drawn for the November 20 drawing: 8-17-27-31-38.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Armed intruders target off-campus apartment near Temple University, gun and vehicle stolen
- Second bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives in Philadelphia
- At least $40,000 stolen from woman during armed home invasion in Mayfair, police say
Live! Casino will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning tickets.
Prizes must be claimed with one year of the purchase date. Winners should contact their nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office.