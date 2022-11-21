Winning lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold at Live! Casino Philadelphia

Someone just hit the jackpot at a Philadelphia casino, and it wasn't on the slot machines!

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash worth $1,077,663 was sold at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Packer Avenue.

Perhaps this win will make up for a night of losses at the casino, or better yet, add to a night of wins!

The ticket matched all five balls drawn for the November 20 drawing: 8-17-27-31-38.

Live! Casino will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning tickets.

Prizes must be claimed with one year of the purchase date. Winners should contact their nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office.