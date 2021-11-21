Winter Outlook 2021-2022: Below average snowfall totals expected for Delaware Valley

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is getting you ready for winter weather with their highly anticipated winter outlook.

Kathy, Sue, Scott and Drew take you through what to expect this winter, including snowfall totals, an unsettled La Nina and the chances of a white Christmas.

Overall, the Delaware Valley is slated for a mild winter with mostly manageable snowfall totals and seasonable frigid temperatures. The Weather Authority has a comprehensive breakdown of the numbers that mean the most when we're thinking about snow.

How much snow is expected?

Sorry snow lovers, the 2021-2022 winter doesn't look like one that will wallop the Delaware Valley with lots of snow.

Kathy Orr says just 19 inches of snow are expected for the region this winter season, which is below the average total of 23 inches.

Most of the snow will come in nuisance dustings of 3 inches or less, according to meteorologist Drew Anderson.

Expect three plowable snow storms of more than 3 inches, but it's not likely that we'll see snow pile up higher than a foot.

All told, Good Day Philadelphia's Sue Serio expects 16 days with snow on the ground this winter.

What are the chances of a white Christmas?

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, keep dreaming. Kathy Orr says there's just a 25 percent chance that a blanket of snow will coat the Delaware Valley this Christmas.

Strong or weak La Nina?

This winter Scott Williams is anticipating another La Nina pattern, but it's still a coin toss just how weak or strong it will be.

Scott says it will actually be a double-dip La Nina because we saw one last year, which typically means the polar jet is farther to the northwest with colder and wetter conditions near the Great Lakes and dryer and warmer conditions in the lower parts of the country.

A weak La Nina typically means more snow and a stronger La Nina means less snow.

What will be the heaviest snowfall?

Philadelphia and surrounding areas will have just one snowstorm with 6 inches or more, Drew Anderson says.

While the winter ahead for the Delaware Valley looks manageable, it's important to be ready for the winter weather when it comes. Make sure to download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for the latest forecasts and alerts.

