Winter storm warnings issued as several inches of snow expected to fall in Philadelphia area overnight

Forecasters expect an overnight winter storm to bring plowable snowfall across the Delaware Valley overnight and into early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Winter Storm Warning for the overnight storm that's expected to produce between 3-5 inches.

The storm will start Friday night around 9 p.m. Friday night and last until early Saturday morning.

The snowy start to the weekend begins to break apart and fizzle out around 5 a.m. and by sunrise it should be about over, aside from some bubbles of flurries and that could extend into Saturday afternoon, along with cloud cover. The sun should make an appearance in the late afternoon.

Forecasters say the system is bringing all snow and not the wintery mixes we've had recently.

How much snow is expected?

Forecasters expect Friday night's storm to dump between 3-5 inches of snow across the Delaware Valley.

Philadelphia, and areas immediately surrounding the city in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, should anticipate anywhere from 3.5 inches to 5 inches of snow, depending on local snowfall rates.

Accumulations in the Lehigh Valley and The Poconos could end up in the 3 to 4 inch range, as well.

Timing out the storm

Snow should begin about 9 p.m. in the northern and western suburbs, and overtake the Philadelphia area by midnight. By 2 a.m., that blanket of snow is draped throughout the region.

Snow will continue throughout the early morning hours before the storm moves offshore around 7 a.m.

Smaller pockets of lake-effect snow could follow in the wake of the larger storm during the early afternoon hours, with little to no accumulations expected. However, watch out for blowing snow in the afternoon, due to strong wind gusts. Snow blown onto roads could cause icy conditions.

Temps Saturday night into Sunday will drop into the mid 20s, so any snow not shoveled or melted will turn to ice in that overnight time frame.

Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire region starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Areas just west of the Delaware Valley where accumulations are expected to be highest are also under a Winter Storm Warning.

What's next?

The overnight winter storm will give way to what forecasters believe will be a mostly sunny, but windy weekend with highs in the upper 30s that will stretch into the 40s.

A warming trend that will bring warmer temperatures to the Delaware Valley by mid-week with highs in the 50s.

