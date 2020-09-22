Woman, 20, critical after West Philadelphia stabbing

article

A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed Tuesday, in West Philadelphia, officials say.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Race Street Tuesday, just after 11:30 in the morning, for a reported stabbing.

A 20-year-old woman was found at the scene, according to authorities, with two stab wounds to her leg. Officials say a suspect is someone the victim knows.

The woman was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was placed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, though a man has reportedly been taken into custody. No weapon has been recovered.

