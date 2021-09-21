Woman, 28, fatally shot in West Oak Lane; man taken into custody, police said

article

A 28-year-old woman is dead after she was shot in the head in West Oak Lane.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 6900 block of North Broad Street Tuesday, about 4:15 in the afternoon.

Responding officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Authorities said a 34-year-old man was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

This is the latest in a string of shootings over a 24-hour time frame, in Philadelphia, four of them fatal.

