Woman, 28, fatally shot in West Oak Lane; man taken into custody, police said
WEST OAK LANE - A 28-year-old woman is dead after she was shot in the head in West Oak Lane.
Officials said the shooting happened on the 6900 block of North Broad Street Tuesday, about 4:15 in the afternoon.
Responding officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man, 23, shot multiple times and killed in Strawberry Mansion
- Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded in Fern Rock
- 6 killed in weekend gun violence across Philadelphia
Authorities said a 34-year-old man was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.
This is the latest in a string of shootings over a 24-hour time frame, in Philadelphia, four of them fatal.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement