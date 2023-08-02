Woman, 34, dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Wissinoming, police say

article

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Harbison Avenue and Benner Street in the Wissinoming section of the city.

Authorities say first responders received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck in the area.

Medics found a 34-year-old woman lying unresponsive in the eastbound lanes of Harbison Avenue, suffering from trauma to her face, head and torso, officials say.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, first responders started CPR on the woman before medics rushed her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m.

Investigators say the woman was struck by a Nissan Maxima traveling east on Harbison Avenue while walking with a friend.

Witnesses say the Nissan had the green light and was not traveling at a high rate of speed.

The 26-year-old driver of the Nissan remained on scene and is cooperating with police, officials say.

According to Small, the area where the woman was struck is not well lit, and the victim was wearing dark clothing.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.