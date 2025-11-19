Woman, 60, puts cashier in headlock during attempted knifepoint robbery of Delaware Dollar Tree: police
NEWARK - A 60-year-old Delaware woman is accused of putting a cashier in a headlock during a knifepoint robbery of a Dollar Tree in Delaware.
What we know:
State Police say Kimberly Trabbold wandered around the Dollar Tree on Churchmans Road for several minutes before approaching the cashier.
It's alleged that Trabbold, a Wilmington resident, put the cashier in a headlock and pressed a knife against the employee's back while demanding money.
Investigators say other Dollar Tree employees witnessed the attack and helped subdue Trabbold until police arrived.
No employees were injured.
What's next:
Trabbold was charged with first degree attempted robbery, and taken to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $25,000 cash bail.