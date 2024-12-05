Woman, 73, killed after powerful winds knock over light pole, hitting her

Tragedy in a Roxborough neighborhood, due to powerful winds after a woman was killed by a light pole that snapped during a wind gust, sources say.

The woman, 73, was walking on the Roxborough High School track Thursday around 11 a.m., when a wind gust blew through the area, knocking the wooden light pole to the ground, and hitting the woman.

Sources said medics worked for about 20 minutes to stabilize the woman before she was rushed to a local hospital where, sadly, she succumbed to her injuries and died.

Roxborough High School is suspending all outdoor activities on the field. The School District of Philadelphia said, in a statement, that the district would be "…working with appropriate agencies to inspect and assess wooden poles across District facilities" to ensure the safety of all who attend events.