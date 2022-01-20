Woman, 74, found dead in Medford house fire, officials say

article

Authorities say an elderly woman was found dead in a house fire Thursday night in Burlington County.

Firefighters from the Medford Township Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Taunton Boulevard just before 6 p.m. for reports of a house fire with people possibly trapped inside.

Crews arrived to find flames pouring from the first and second floor windows.

A 74-year-old woman was found dead on the second floor of the home, according to Lieutenant Robert Zane.

Fire investigators have not said what sparked the deadly blaze.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter