Woman, 74, found dead in Medford house fire, officials say
article
MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities say an elderly woman was found dead in a house fire Thursday night in Burlington County.
Firefighters from the Medford Township Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Taunton Boulevard just before 6 p.m. for reports of a house fire with people possibly trapped inside.
Crews arrived to find flames pouring from the first and second floor windows.
A 74-year-old woman was found dead on the second floor of the home, according to Lieutenant Robert Zane.
Fire investigators have not said what sparked the deadly blaze.
