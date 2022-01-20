Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 74, found dead in Medford house fire, officials say

Burlington County
A 74-year-old woman was found dead in a house fire Thursday evening in Medford, New Jersey, according to firefighters. The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities say an elderly woman was found dead in a house fire Thursday night in Burlington County. 

Firefighters from the Medford Township Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Taunton Boulevard just before 6 p.m. for reports of a house fire with people possibly trapped inside. 

Crews arrived to find flames pouring from the first and second floor windows. 

A 74-year-old woman was found dead on the second floor of the home, according to Lieutenant Robert Zane.

Fire investigators have not said what sparked the deadly blaze. 

