Woman beaten to death with Bird electric scooter in North Long Beach

A woman was beaten to death on Monday when she was attacked by a man who used an electric scooter as a weapon, authorities said.

At about 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of E. 64th Street in Long Beach to investigate a report of an assault on a woman with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said that a man wearing dark colored clothing attacked the victim, later identified as 63-year-old Rosa Elena Hernandez of Long Beach, as she was walking on 64th Street. Police said that a bystander tried to intervene when the suspect grabbed an electric Bird scooter and continued to assault the female.

Footage from SkyFOX showed that the scooter broke in half during the gruesome attack. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that the suspect took off westbound on Obispo Avenue. Police detained Amad Rashad Redding, 27, of Long Beach, shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard.

He was booked into the Long Beach City Jail on suspicion of murder. On Wednesday, he was charged with first-degree murder by the district attorney's office.

Authorities are working to determine a reason for this brutal killing.

In a statement to FOX 11, Bird said:

"We are deeply saddened by this act of violence and our hearts and thoughts go out to the victim and her family. We will work with local law enforcement to help with the investigation into this tragedy."

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Long Beach Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Sean Magee at 562-570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.