Woman brutally attacked on SEPTA bus by group of wanted suspects: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released photos of five suspects being sought for attacking a woman onboard a SEPTA bus last year.
What we know:
A 47-year-old woman was on the Route 49 SEPTA bus when she got into a verbal dispute with a female suspect on December 13, 2024.
When a group of the suspect's friends boarded the bus a short time later, she pointed out the victim as she sat in the back.
Police say that's when at least three male suspects and two female suspects started punching and kicking the victim.
The victim was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.
What we don't know:
The extent of the victim's injuries, along with her condition, has not been released.
The identities of the five suspects are also unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.