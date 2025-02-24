Woman brutally attacked on SEPTA bus by group of wanted suspects: police

article

The Brief A woman was attacked by five suspects on a SEPTA bus this past December. Police say the attack happened after the victim got into a verbal dispute with one suspect. All five suspects are still being sought more than two months later.



Philadelphia police have released photos of five suspects being sought for attacking a woman onboard a SEPTA bus last year.

What we know:

A 47-year-old woman was on the Route 49 SEPTA bus when she got into a verbal dispute with a female suspect on December 13, 2024.

When a group of the suspect's friends boarded the bus a short time later, she pointed out the victim as she sat in the back.

Police say that's when at least three male suspects and two female suspects started punching and kicking the victim.

The victim was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

What we don't know:

The extent of the victim's injuries, along with her condition, has not been released.

The identities of the five suspects are also unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.