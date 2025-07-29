Woman carjacked while waiting at pump at Philadelphia gas station: police

The Brief A woman was carjacked while sitting at a Philadelphia gas station on July 17, according to police. Surveillance video shows two armed men approaching the victim's car and forcing the woman out of the vehicle. No arrests have been reported.



Investigators say a woman was sitting in her car at a Philadelphia gas station when she was carjacked by two armed men earlier this month.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance footage of the July 17 carjacking that happened at the Marathon gas station on Cheltenham Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was sitting in her car around 1:30 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up to the pump next to her and two masked men got out.

One of the men forced the woman out of her car at gunpoint while the other walked back to their vehicle, according to police.

The men drove away in both vehicle and were last seen heading west on Cheltenham Avenue.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported in the armed carjacking.