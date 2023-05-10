Woman charged after a stabbing critically injures man in Wilmington: police

article

A 43-year-old Wilmington woman has been charged after New Castle County police say she stabbed a man during a fight.

According to officials, Colette Hayes was charged with one felony count of assault and one count of possession of a deadly weapon.

Authorities say the incident happened early Wednesday morning, around 12:30 a.m., at the Midway Plaza Apartments. Police were called to the location, but found no victim.

In the meantime, Hayes called 911 to say she stabbed a man during a fight and was taking him to Christiana Hospital for treatment. Police then found the victim and the suspect at the hospital.

The victim, a 39-ear-old man, sustained a stab wound to his upper body. He is hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Hayes was charged later in the day, Wednesday, following an investigation. She was arraigned and is being held on $40,000 secured bail.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Detective T. Bruhn at 302-395-8110 or email Thomas.Bruhn@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency line at 302-573-2800. Additionally, tips can be called into Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-333 or on their website.