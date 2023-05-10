Caught on camera: Man sets multiple fires outside Mayfair Dunkin', police say

Philadelphia police are investigating an arson at a Dunkin last month.

According to officials, the incident took place on April 30 just before midnight at the Dunkin' on the 6600 block of Frankford Avenue in the Mayfair section of the city.

Investigators released surveillance video showing the incident.

Police say the suspect was seen with a plastic gas container that he never used and left at the location.

Authorities say the suspect was also seen carrying a toaster that he placed in a trash can outside the store, which he then set on fire.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

After setting fire to two trash cans in front of the store, he went to the back and set fire to a storage container, according to police.

Police warn the suspect should not be approached if identified.

Anyone with information can contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.