Woman slashed by machete during argument over parking spot in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a 23-year-old woman was struck with a machete during a dispute over a parking spot overnight in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of North Hancock Street around 1 a.m.
Police say a 23-year-old woman was involved in an argument over a parking spot when she was struck with a machete.
The suspect, who police described as a Black male, drove off in a blue Nissan Sentra before police arrived at the scene.
The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment of a cut to her left hip.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information on the search of the suspect.