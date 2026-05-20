Woman slashed by machete during argument over parking spot in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 23-year-old woman was struck with a machete during an argument over a parking space. The suspect, described as a Black male, fled the scene in a blue Nissan Sentra. The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment of a cut to her left hip.



Investigators say a 23-year-old woman was struck with a machete during a dispute over a parking spot overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of North Hancock Street around 1 a.m.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was involved in an argument over a parking spot when she was struck with a machete.

The suspect, who police described as a Black male, drove off in a blue Nissan Sentra before police arrived at the scene.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment of a cut to her left hip.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information on the search of the suspect.