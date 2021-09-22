Woman dies after being shot twice in face inside Kensington home
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Kensington.
It happened on the 1800 block of East Tusculum Street inside a home Wednesday around 5 p.m.
According to police, the 47-year-old woman was shot twice in the face. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she died shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Police say two men and a woman were apprehended and one gun was recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
