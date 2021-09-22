Man shot to death, woman hit by stray bullet in shooting in South Philadelphia

A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in South Philadelphia.

It was reported just before midnight on the 2100 block of Marston Terrace.

Police say the man, believed to be in his twenties or thirties, was shot multiple times in the face, neck, chest and body by a semi-automatic weapon. So far, the man remains a John Doe as he did not have any identification on him.

While at the hospital, they discovered a handgun in the man's waistband.

The other victim was a 52-year-old woman. She was found a block away, shot once in the leg likely by a stray bullet. She is in stable condition.

Police say that at least 10 shots were fire – most of these shell casings were found near the male victim.

So far, no arrest have been made.

