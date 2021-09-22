Man critical after fight over drugs leads to shooting, police say

article

A fight over drugs has led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized in Point Breeze Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Tasker Street.

Police say a man in his 40s was shot once in the right hip and once in the right heel by a known doer. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A scene was held, but no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

