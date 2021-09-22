4 killed, several injured since Tuesday night in Philadelphia

On the heels of a violent weekend in Philadelphia during which six people were slain by gun violence, police say at least four people have been murdered in the city since Tuesday night, including a deadly stabbing and a fatal double shooting.

The surge in violence comes as Philadelphia draws closer to 400 homicides since the start of 2021. According to the latest data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, the city currently sits at 391 homicides, an uptick of 17% from the previous year.

The most recent spate of deadly violence began on Tuesday night when police say 27-year-old Rafeeq Flamer was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a parked car on the 3400 block of Grays Ferry Avenue. Police have not reported any arrests in the murder of Flamer, a Collingdale resident.

The violence continued into Tuesday night when police say a 65-year-old man drove himself to Temple Hospital after he was hit twice by gunfire while driving through the intersection of Lambert and Norris streets.

Minutes later, police in Kensington said a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and chest and died at Temple Hospital just before midnight. A double shooting on Marston Terrace in South Philadelphia claimed the life of a 27-year old man and left a woman, 57, injured.

Philadelphia tallied another homicide on Wednesday morning when police say a 22-year-old was hit with a barrage of bullets on the 3200 block of Brandywine Street around 11 a.m.

While the overlap between Tuesday night and Wednesday has been particularly bloody, the largest shooting in Philadelphia happened on Monday afternoon when six people were hit by gunfire in Fern Rock.

According to police, the shooter, who was seated in the rear right passenger seat of the vehicle, fired at least 24 shots from a semiautomatic handgun at a group of people.

Responding officers found six victims suffering various gunshot wounds. They were all rushed to Einstein Medical Center. One 26-year-old man, shot multiple times in the chest, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. One woman and four other men, between the ages of 19 and 28, are expected to survive, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a silver Chrysler 300 SDN. All the vehicle’s windows, including the front windshield and rear window, had dark tint. The vehicle has a custom black grill and tinted headlamps and rear lamps.

