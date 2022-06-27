Woman dies after car crashes into traffic light pole in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A woman is dead after police say a crash in Mayfair became fatal Sunday night.

The 21-year-old woman was driving a silver Honda when she crashed into a traffic light pole on Levick and Hawthorne streets around 9:09 p.m.

Police say she was pronounced dead on the scene by medics at 9:22 p.m.

Another person, a 20-year-old woman, was also in the car at the time of the crash, according to police. She is in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital.