Philadelphia police: Burned, possibly shot body found in East Mount Airy
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a body was found in a Philadelphia neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
The body of a 31-year-old man was reportedly found in the rear of a house on the 200 block of East Hortter around 12:45 p.m.
Police say the body was burned and possibly shot when it was discovered. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of death is unknown at this time. No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.