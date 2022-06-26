Philadelphia police: Burned, possibly shot body found in East Mount Airy

article

An investigation is underway after police say a body was found in a Philadelphia neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The body of a 31-year-old man was reportedly found in the rear of a house on the 200 block of East Hortter around 12:45 p.m.

Police say the body was burned and possibly shot when it was discovered. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

The cause of death is unknown at this time. No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.