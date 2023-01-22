Woman dies, man injured after reports of shots fired in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A shooting investigation is underway after police say a 28-year-old woman is dead, and a man injured in Allentown Sunday morning.
Police say the woman was found with a "wound consistent with a gunshot" on the 1000 block of Union Boulevard around 4:15 a.m.
CPR was administered at the scene, but she succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.
A short time later, police say a 28-year-old man arrived by private vehicle to a local hospital with a "wound consistent with a gunshot" to the leg. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Police say they believe both injuries stemmed from the same incident, and are currently investigating.