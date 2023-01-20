PSPCA rescues 21 dogs from unsanitary conditions at Lancaster County property

article

21 dogs were removed from a Lancaster County breeder’s property after the dogs were found in unsanitary conditions, officials with the Pennsylvania SPCA announced.

The PSPCA received a tip about the property in Gap, where dogs were reportedly living in filth and not being housed in a way to keep them from extreme temperatures. Some of the dogs were suffering extreme matting.

(Courtesy: PSPCA)

A search warrant was executed by PSPCA officers and Lancaster County Detective Joanne Resh Thursday, at the property on Cains Road.

According to officials, 21 dogs, including two adult Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, several poodles, four Labrador Retrievers, a Belgian Malinois, one female Shih Tzu and her three 2-week old puppies, another female Shih Tzu with four 5-week old puppies, as well as terrier and other Shih Tzu breeds were rescued.

They were transported to the PSPCA Philadelphia location for examinations and vet care. The owner surrendered all of the dogs.

(Courtesy: PSPCA)

The dogs will receive medical care and be made available for adoption when they are ready.

An investigation into the property is ongoing and charges are pending.