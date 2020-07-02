Woman falls on SEPTA tracks, lifted to safety by good samaritan, police

A woman is recovering after she accidentally fell onto the tracks at a SEPTA station in Center City and was lifted to safety by a passerby.

SEPTA says the incident happened on the westbound side of 15th Street Station's Market-Frankford line.

Surveillance video shows the 44-year-old woman cross onto the yellow caution marker and fall onto the tracks below. Without hesitation, a good samaritan jumps onto the tracks and lifts the woman to safety with help from several others.

SEPTA says the woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital for evaluation and released.

Officials are reminding riders to stay behind the yellow line when walking along the train platform.

