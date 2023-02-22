Woman fatally struck by train near Lindenwold station during morning commute, officials say
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - A tragic train incident claimed the life of a woman in Camden County as commuters made their way to work early Wednesday morning, according to officials.
The Atlantic City Rail Line train was traveling from Atlantic City to Philadelphia when it fatally struck the woman just south of Lindenwold station around 7:45 a.m.
Officials say the victim was an adult female pedestrian. However, her identity and further details have yet to be released.
About 160 passengers and crew were reportedly onboard at the time, but no other injuries were reported.
Services was suspended in both directions, but has since resumed.
An investigation is underway.