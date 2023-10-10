Woman found dead in living room of apartment in Chester: police

Authorities in Delaware County are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered inside an apartment where several spent shell casings were found.

Shante Whitaker, 34, was pronounced dead at an apartment on the 1200 block of Curran Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Chester police said in a release.

Officers were called to the apartment for reports of a possible medical emergency and found Whitaker bleeding from the head in the living room of the apartment.

During the investigation, officers found what they believed to be an entrance hole from a bullet in the wall of the living room where Whitaker was found.

Several spent shell casings were also found by officers in front of the apartment.

Authorities are investigating Whitaker's death as a homicide.