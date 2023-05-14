Woman found shot to death inside corner store in Strawberry Mansion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Sunday morning shooting claimed the life a woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
Police found the 43-year-old woman inside a corner store on the 2400 block of North 29th Street around 5:30 a.m.
She was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.
A weapon was recovered, but a motive is still known at this time, and no suspect description has been released.
The deadly shooting is under investigation.