Woman found shot to death inside corner store in Strawberry Mansion, police say

A Sunday morning shooting claimed the life a woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Police found the 43-year-old woman inside a corner store on the 2400 block of North 29th Street around 5:30 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

MORE HEADLINES:

A weapon was recovered, but a motive is still known at this time, and no suspect description has been released.

The deadly shooting is under investigation.