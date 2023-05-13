14-year-old boy shot and killed on West Philadelphia SEPTA train platform: officials

article

The Philadelphia gun violence epidemic continues as a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on a West Philadelphia SEPTA train platform.

Officials say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon, a little after 2 p.m., at the SEPTA station located at 52nd and Market in West Philadelphia. The boy was shot on the westbound platform of the El.

Police arrived to find the teen had been shot in the arm and the chest. Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

Police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, but note no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

This is the third shooting at the 52nd Street SEPTA station in just the last month and a half. On March 31, a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm after an argument. On April 21st, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face.

"Particularly, more and more people going right for their guns when they don't like something they hear, or they feel disrespected," SEPTA GM and CEO, Leslie Richards, explained.

After the shooting in March, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said, "What's happening on SEPTA is a microcosm of what's happening in the city, in a larger sense. It's just migrating onto SEPTA and I believe we have to work in partnership to make our public transit system safer and our city safer."

